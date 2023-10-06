Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films shares footage from the making of 12th Fail
12th Fail is set to release worldwide on October 27.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail is gaining momentum after makers dropped the much-awaited trailer on October 3. Now, the makers have dropped the first bebehind-the-scenes footage from the Behind the Scenes (BTS) series of the film.
Known for his authentic storytelling, Vidhu Vinod Chopra shot a major chunk of 12th Fail in the real-life locations of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi.
As seen in the BTS video, more than 5,000 people gathered to be part of the shoot.
The film tells the real-life story of millions of students, and to keep the context and theme of the film connected to the film's subject, the makers have gone out of their way. The film also draws inspiration from millions of true stories of students attempting the world's toughest competitive exam, the UPSC.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films took to social media and shared the BTS video and captioned it, "Get an exclusive sneak peek into the real faces, real locations, and real stories that shaped this extraordinary journey of 12th Fail! Zero Se Kar #Restart Watch #12thFail in cinemas on 27th October - inspired by a million true stories."
12th Fail is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
