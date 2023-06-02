Tiger and Pathan reunites! Shah Rukh Khan shoots for Salman Khan's Tiger 3 cameo - watch

Salman Khan's cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan set the internet ablaze. And now, the one thing that all the fans are waiting for with all their hearts is SRK's cameo in Salman Khan's anticipated movie Tiger 3. While there is a huge amount of time left before the film hits the big screens, for fans, a small treat is here.



Recently, a video has gone viral, reportedly from the set of Tiger 3. The clip shows both superstars on the film set and in their respective spy avatars.



The video showing both stars entering the film set was shared by a Salman Khan fan account. Watch the video here.

The short clip was enough to make their millions of fans excited.



''Wooooowwwww now that’s pure adrenaline.'' One Instagram user commented.



''Tiger is back 🔥'' another user commented.



Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Tiger 3 -



Earlier many reports came out about SRK's cameo and revealed that it took around six months to plan SRK and Salman's Tiger special scene.



A source shared, "When SRK and Salman's sequence was planned for Pathaan, the makers realised that such cross-overs of super-spies will need to go a notch higher every single time it happens because that's the biggest USP for audiences. So, the writer, Adi and Maneesh went into a huddle and took six months to write and visualise Pathaan's entry in Tiger's timeline! Every detail of this shoot has been planned keeping in mind that it needs to deliver full-on paisa vasool entertainment that is also a spectacle for audiences."



Salman Khan's injury -



In May, Salman revealed that he got injured while he was filming for his Tiger 3. Sharing an update with his fans, Salman Khan wrote, “Tiger Zakmi Haan (Tiger is injured).”

More about Tiger 3



The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. This would be the third film in the franchise that started in 2015 with Ek Tha Tiger and the sequel Tiger Zinda Hai came in 2017.