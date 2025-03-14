Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had an intimate Holi celebration at home with family. The couple shared glimpses of their celebration on Instagram. Vicky's parents and brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, joined the couple, along with Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif.

Katrina wishes fans on Holi

Taking to her Instagram account, Katrina shared a bunch of pictures of her intimate celebration with family and wrote in the caption, “Humaari taraf se aap sabko Happy Holi (Happy Holi to everyone from all of us)!!! ❤️🩵🧡💙 🩷💚💛”

In the first picture, Katrina was seen standing beside Vicky, his brother Sunny Kaushal, and Isabelle. All four of them threw green gulaal in the air and smiled. In a small video clip, the four of them were joined by Katrina's in-laws as they wished Happy Holi. Another picture saw brothers Vicky and Sunny posing for a picture together, with green colour smeared on their faces.

Reacting to the pictures, director Zoya Akhtar commented, “Happy Happy Holi ❤️”

More pictures of the celebration

Vicky and Isabelle also shared moments from their celebration. Isabelle was seen posing with her sister in one photo, and in another, Katrina was seen rubbing gulal on Isabelle's face. Vicky too shared a video of Katrina smearing colour on his face.

Katrina recently returned from the IIFA Awards 2025, which was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The actress was seen on stage with host Kartik Aaryan, where she joined in for an impromptu performance on Hare Krishna Hare Ram from Kartik’s 2024 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Meanwhile, Vicky is basking in the success of his latest release Chhaava, which has already crossed ₹500 crore (Rs 50 million) at the Indian box office. The historical biopic drama, directed by Laxman Utekar, has Vicky essaying the role of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

