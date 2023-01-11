Varun Dhawan and others bat for Samantha after a follower claims she has 'lost charm and glow'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been flooded with support from fans on social media after a follower stated she had 'lost all her charm and glow." Hours after Samantha attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, a tweet shocked all her fans. "Feeling sad for Samantha she lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, Myositis hit her badly, making her weak again," reads the tweet from a verified Twitter handle.



Soon after, Samantha gave a fitting reply to the tweet as she wrote, "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did .. And here's some love from me to add to your glow."



While Samantha's fitting reply silenced her critic, she also received love and support from fans and celebs. Actor Varun Dhawan too tweeted in support of the actress and wrote, "U don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in Instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing.(Sic)"

Other fans too expressed support for her. Here's what her fans had to say.



A Twitter user wrote, "As someone who has an autoimmune disease and went through heaps of experimental treatments including steroids, with all the effects of illness & treatment that showed up visibly, these kinds of condescending remarks can feel brutal. I feel sorry for those that can`t see."

To this, Samantha added: "In a world where you can be anything ... Be kind!!" She added, "You are beautiful."

Another Twitter user wrote, "I have three autoimmune patients at home MS/SS and PS, affecting nerves, muscles and skin respectively. You are a fighter and so are my family members. Be strong and we will overcome everything."

In October, Samantha was diagnosed with a rare condition Myositis, which weakens muscles. Since there have been rumours that she is taking a long sabbatical from work. She, however, dismissed the rumours and last week declared that she is back at work.

On Monday, Samantha attended the trailer release function of `Shaakuntalam`, the Telugu mythological drama.

Samantha broke down during the function. She was emotional over the immense support she received from the unit. "No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won`t change. That`s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back," she said.

She had earlier stated the toughest part of her 'Shaakuntalam' shoot was maintaining her grace and posture.

"The toughest part of Shaakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running ... even crying! And grace is sooo not my thing. Had to take training sessions for it!" wrote Samantha on Instagram.

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, 'Shaakntalam' is based on the popular play by Kalidasa. Samantha has played the role of Shakuntala while Dev Mohan will be seen as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty.