Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she's been diagnosed with autoimmune disease Myositis

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Saturday revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Myositis.



Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha shared a photo of herself from the recording studio where she has been undergoing treatment. Along with the picture, the actress penned a heartfelt note for all her fans who have shown immense love to the recently released trailer of her film 'Yashodha': "Your response to the Yashodha trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me.''



In the note, the 'Family Man 2' actress also revealed that she was recently diagnosed with Myositis.

"A few months back, I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped.''

The note further reads, "I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days... physically and emotionally... and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you... THIS TOO SHALL PASS. "

What is Myositis?

A rare disease that causes inflammation of the muscles. Very uncommon illness caused by an infection, an injury, or an autoimmune condition. The first sign of Myositis is usually rash. While other signs that an individual can complain of are muscle pain and weakness, and fatigue among others.

Many take this disease very lightly, but it is a very serious condition and demands medical supervision.

Soon after the post was made public, her friends and fans were quick to wish her a speedy recovery.



Actress Shriya Saran wrote, "Love and light to you. You are amazing as always."



Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Praying for your good health, Sam."



On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in 'Yasodha'. The pan-India film will release on November 11. 'Shaakuntalam' and 'Kushi' are the other big projects on which Samantha is currently working.