Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological romantic drama 'Shaakuntalam' trailer out now

It's finally here. On Monday, the makers of 'Shaakuntalam' unveiled the film's official trailer. The film features Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the titular character. Samantha too shared the trailer on social media and wrote, "#ShaakuntalamTrailer is here This Feb 17, experience the #EpicLoveStory unfold only in theatres." The Pan-India mythological romantic drama features Samantha and Dev Mohan in the lead. The film is based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play 'Abhijnana Shakuntalam'. The film has been written and adapted by award-winning filmmaker Gunasekhar. 'Shaakuntalam' will hit theatres on February 17, 2023.





The film narrates the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant. The film will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film had initially teased fans with a poster of the film.



Samantha was last seen in sci-fi thriller film 'Yashoda' which received a positive response from the audience.



She will next be seen in the romantic film 'Khusi' which co-stars Vijay Devrakonda and also star in the Indian adaptation of of the American series 'Citadel' opposite Varun Dhawan.