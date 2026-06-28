/Varavu: Joju George starrer locks release date after multiple delays

Joju George's much-awaited action drama Varavu has finally secured a theatrical release date after months of uncertainty and multiple postponements. Helmed by Shaji Kailas and written by AK Sajan, the film marks another collaboration between the filmmaker and screenwriter.

When will Varavu release?

The producer of the film Sree Gokulam Movies shared a joint post on Instagram announcing the reveal date alongside the poster. The caption of the post read, "The countdown to the ultimate game of survival begins. Mark your calendars: July 16, 2026!" Fans flooded the comment section expressing excitement, and one user wrote, "Congratulations, team." Another user wrote, “Joju bro, best wishes. Waiting for the release, Joju bro.” "Waiting", wrote the third user.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

For the unversed, Varavu was earlier scheduled to release on May 1, later pushed to June 12 and has now finally secured its theatrical release.

All about Varavu

Directed by Shaji Kailas and written by AK Sajan, the film stars Joju George, Vani Vishwanath, Murali, Copy, Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, Vincy Aloshious, Sukanya, Baburaj, Deepak Parambol adn Bobby Kurian, among others.

The Malayalam action-thriller follows the story of Polachan, a wealthy planter who returns to his native land after being released from prison to confront long-standing rivals and seek justice. The film is produced by Naisy Reji (under Olga Production), and music is composed by Sam CS. In addition, the cinematography is done by S Saravana; editing by Shameer Muhammed; and choreography by Stunt Silva, Kalai Kingson, Phoenix Prabu, Rajashekar Master, Thavasi Raj, Mafia Sasi, and Jackie Johnson.

For the unversed, Shaji Kailas and AK Sajan have previously collaborated on films such as Chinthamani Kolacase, Red Chillies and Dhrona 2010.

Joju George's upcoming projects

Apart from Varavu, Joju George is working on the second directorial venture, Paripadi, produced by Venu Kunnappilly's Kavya Film Company. Joju has scripted the film, in addition to directing and playing the lead role.