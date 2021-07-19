Usher gives fans a rush of emotions during his Las Vegas residency

Usher opened his first Las Vegas residency and it was a lot of fun!

Home to previous residencies by singers Celine Dion, Cher, Elton John, Mariah Carey and Rod Stewart, the grand opening was major for Usher fans. During the show, Usher said at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, “This feels so good that I don’t want to close the curtain.”

With an electrifying set that set the mood for the residency, Usher told fans “You’re in Vegas” as he launched into a snippet of “My Way”. He then rolled out hits after hits kicking off with “Caught Up”, “Love in This Club” and “Party”. There was also “Lovers and Friends” and “There Goes My Baby.”

Working his way through a playlist that also included “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love,” “OMG” and, of course, “Yeah”, Usher jumped off the stage to chat with the audience and then sang “My Boo”, “U Remind Me”.

Before closing with a heartfelt performance of “Without You,” the 2011 David Guetta track he guested on, Usher told the audience, “I want to take two seconds to appreciate this moment. Thank you so much for being here. I couldn’t do this without you.”

Usher – The Vegas Residency continues Saturday through August 14.

