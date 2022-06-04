Twitterati compare Shah Rukh Khan’s look in 'Jawan' to Liam Neeson's look in 1990 film 'Darkman'

Announcing his third big release 'Jawan' on Friday, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan shared its official teaser and first look on social media. The short clip showed SRK covered in bandages against a dark backdrop. The teaser caught fans' attention and many raved about the superstar`s appearance. The bandaged look, however, reminded a few of a character played by Liam Neeson in his 1990 hit `Darkman`.

Several social media users even went on to say that the SRK`s movie is actually a Hindi adaptation of `Darkman`. Speculations started spiraling and discussions began on the micro-blogging site.

A Twitter user shared a picture of both the actors and wrote, "I personally would love to see @iamsrk in a Darkman remake."

Similarly, another netizen tweeted, "Shah rukh Ji... Haven't seen Darkman 1990 Hollywood movie? Neeson getup."

I personally would love to see @iamsrk in a Darkman remake! pic.twitter.com/kHS5WjC95V — Shafi Malik (@ShafOne) June 3, 2022

Helmed by celebrated director Atlee, the film 'Jawan' is scheduled to hit the screens in June 2023. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Other than the Atlee directorial, SRK will also be seen in two other projects, i.e. Siddharth Anand`s `Pathan` co-starring Deepika Padukone and Rajkumar Hirani`s `Dunki` co-starring Tapsee Pannu.