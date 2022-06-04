Salman Khan gives a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan's next 'Jawan'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made an announcement of his upcoming big release 'Jawan' on Friday. And, since then netizens have been expressing excitement over the 2023 film's release. After 'Pathan' and 'Dunki', SRK will feature in the upcoming Atlee directorial. And, it will be his third big release after his sabbatical.

SRK's friend and actor Salman Khan gave a shoutout to the film through a social media post. While reposting 'Jawan`s' teaser on his social media account, on Friday, he wrote, "Mere jawaan bhai ready hai @iamsrk."

[Translation - My soldier brother is ready @iamsrk.]

In the comment section of Salman's post, Atlee aka Arun Kumar replied, "Thank you sir." Meanwhile, fans of the two stars left words of praise for their friendship and bond.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra turns cheerleader for husband Nick Jonas ahead of Jonas' Brothers' Vegas concert

In the 'Jawan' teaser, Shah Rukh is shown wounded and covered in bandages against a harsh landscape. Going by the film`s first look, we can say that it will be a larger-than-life action-adventure movie.

Red Chillies Entertainment, run and owned by SRK and Gauri Khan, has produced the film. On June 2, 2023, the film will drop in theatres worldwide in five different languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Coming to Salman Khan's filmography, the actor will next be seen in `Tiger 3`. And, fans will reportedly see Salman share screen space with SRK for a special action sequence in the Maneesh Sharma directorial.