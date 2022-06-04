Priyanka Chopra turns cheerleader for husband Nick Jonas ahead of Jonas' Brothers' Vegas concert

One of the most adorable couples in showbiz, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, are making fans gush, once again, with their social media posts. Since the diva is currently busy working on her latest project, she couldn't attend her husband's much-awaited residency 'Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas'.

However, she did plan a surprise to wish her beau luck and happiness. The actress arranged for a beautiful setup of yellow balloons, a champagne bottle, and a large note that read, "Vegas Residency baby, crush it. Wish I could be there! Love Pri."

Nick posted a video of the sweet surprise his wife arranged for him. Priyanka also shared Nick's clip on her account with a loved-up note.

"Your biggest fan. I love you jaan! Crush it! @nickjonas ho is gonna be In Vegas tonight?," wrote Priyanka.

Also read: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markel step up their sartorial game at platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service

The five shows of the 'Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas' residency are scheduled from June 3 to 11 at Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January this year. On Mother's Day, 2022, the couple shared an emotional post and revealed that their baby girl was in NICU for over 100 days. After a successful treatment, their daughter is back home and is healthy.