Tupac Shakur to receive posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The late rap icon Tupac Shakur will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony to dedicate his star will be held on June 7, located on Hollywood Boulevard. Accepting the honour on behalf of her brother will be Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, Tupac's sister. The star will be bestowed in the prestigious Recording category, recognising his extraordinary impact on the music industry. The event will be hosted by the renowned radio personality Big Boy. Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement (quoted by CBS), "Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary."

She added, "This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come. Surely, as one of L.A.'s own, Tupac's star will be added to the list of most visited stars." Who was Tupac Shakur? Shakur was born on June 16, 1971, in East Harlem, New York City. During the 1990s, he rose to prominence as a leading figure in the realm of hip-hop music. Demonstrating his raw talent, his first album, 2Pacalypse Now (1991), unveiled his ability to tackle contentious and socially conscious subjects. The album's lyrics confronted issues such as police brutality, racism, and inequality, generating both acclaim and controversy.

Subsequent albums like Me Against the World (1995) and All Eyez on Me (1996) further solidified his stature as an influential powerhouse in the rap industry. He also emerged as a vocal advocate for social change, exerting significant influence within the Black community. He utilsed his platform to address pressing matters like poverty, systemic racism, police brutality, and the challenges faced by inner-city residents. His activism and willingness to amplify the struggles of others left an enduring impact on society.

His life was abruptly cut short when he sustained multiple gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. Six days later, on September 13, at the age of 25, he succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate.

