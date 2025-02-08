Priyanka Chopra is a true desi girl! The actress is currently in her homeland, India, for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding with Neelam Upadhyaya.

A day after the wedding, the Citadel actress was spotted with her husband, Nick Jonas, and both looked adorable together in traditional attire.

Priyanka and Nick look cool in ethnic ensembles

On February 8, the couple stepped out to attend the post-wedding functions. For the day outing, Priyanka and Nick were dressed to the nines in simple yet elegant traditional outfits.

Acing the fashion game, Priyanka chose a greyish suit with silver embroidery across the neckline, paired with churidar pyjamas. She added a touch of elegance with her dupatta. Keeping her makeup minimal, she tied her hair in a sleek bun. The actress accessorised her look with chunky gold earrings, cool sunglasses, and a serpentine Bulgari watch.

Complementing his wife, Nick also opted for ethnic attire. The ''Sucker'' singer wore a light-green kurta with silver embroidery, paired with churidar pyjamas.

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's Wedding

After back-to-back pre-wedding festivities, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya tied the knot on February 7. Several photos and videos from the wedding have gone viral.

In one of the videos, Priyanka was seen fulfilling her sister duties as she walked her brother down the aisle. Another clip showed her helping her sister-in-law, Neelam, by adjusting her lehenga.

For the wedding, Priyanka chose a sky-blue lehenga with diamond jewellery. She paired it with a tube blouse with a single strap and accessorized her look with a diamond necklace.

The ceremony was attended by Priyanka's cousin, Parineeti Chopra, along with her husband and politician, Raghav Chadha. With her presence at the wedding, Parineeti put an end to speculation about a possible rift with Priyanka. Veteran actress Rekha also graced the occasion.