/True Beauty star Cha Eun-woo begins military service in Army's brass band, bids emotional farewell to his fans

South Korean idol Cha Eun-woo, best known for his roles in Island and True Beauty, among others, has finally begun his military service. Before his enlistment, the actor-singer had shared an emotional message bidding farewell to his fans.
On Saturday night, the True Beauty star wanted to share and connect with his fans before he leaves for his Korean military service, through a YouTube livestream. He described his upcoming military service and said that his new hairstyle was the shortest since his toddler days. He said, "I will be back safe and healthy. I wish all the best for you all".
For the unversed, South Korea has made it mandatory for all able-bodied men between 18 and 28, which is aimed at deterring aggression from North Korea. The service duration is typically between 18 and 21 months.
Cha Eun-woo, born on March 30, 1997, in Gunpo, South Korea, is a member of the Korean boy band Astro and later made his debut as a solo artist with Entity in 2024. He then made his acting debut in the 2014 film My Brilliant Life.
His other notable works in shows include Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, Island, A Good Day to Be a Dog, Wonderful World, Hit the Top, Sweet Revenge, and Top Management, among others. He has also worked in films including Decibel, First Ride, and Cha Eun-woo VR Concert: Memories.