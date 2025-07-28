/True Beauty star Cha Eun-woo begins military service in Army's brass band, bids emotional farewell to his fans

South Korean singer and actor Cha Eun-woo, member of boy band Astro and also known for his portrayals in shows including True Beauty, A Good Day to be a Dog, and My ID is Gangnam Beauty, has finally begun his military service from today, ie, July 28. Just two days before his military enlistment, he connected with his fans through social media and shared his thoughts.

Cha Eun-woo's message to his fans shows his new look

On Saturday night, the True Beauty star wanted to share and connect with his fans before he leaves for his Korean military service, through a YouTube livestream. He described his upcoming military service and said that his new hairstyle was the shortest since his toddler days. He said, "I will be back safe and healthy. I wish all the best for you all".

For the unversed, South Korea has made it mandatory for all able-bodied men between 18 and 28, which is aimed at deterring aggression from North Korea. The service duration is typically between 18 and 21 months.

All about Cha Eun-woo

Cha Eun-woo, born on March 30, 1997, in Gunpo, South Korea, is a member of the Korean boy band Astro and later made his debut as a solo artist with Entity in 2024. He then made his acting debut in the 2014 film My Brilliant Life.