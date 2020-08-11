Toronto Film Festival 2020 to feature drive-in, open-air screenings

The Toronto Film Festival has new plans for this year’s edition, given there are many restrictions owing to the pandemic.

Running from September 10-19 this year, TIFF will not only have digital screenings but also drive-in and open-air screenings of selected films for the viewers.

The indoor movie theatres will run on reduced capacity.

Toronto Film Festival: Priyanka Chopra, Anurag Kashyap, Nicole Kidman among ambassadors for a downsized edition

The organisers also announced that TIFF’s Bell Digital Cinema platform for general public screening of movies selected for the 2020 edition will be geo-blocked for Canada.

'Kaithi', 'Jersey' and others to screen at International Indian Toronto Film Festival

TIFF co-heads Cameron Bailey and Joana Vicente, having already signaled a hybrid offering of digital and in-person screenings for their September event, revealed plans to show the public around 50 programmed films at five locations in the city.

In a statement, the festival said, "At the drive-ins and open-air cinema, audiences can expect the same high-quality viewing experience as in past years.”

The open air cinema screenings will cost two people $38.00 for a ‘lawn pod’.

Toronto Film Festival 2020: Kate Winslet to receive Tribute Actor Award