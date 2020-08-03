'Kaithi', 'Jersey' and others to screen at International Indian Toronto Film Festival

The International Indian Film Festival in Toronto (IIFFT) 2020 will feature several Indian films from Malayalam, Telugu film industries. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Kaithi’ starring karthi ad Naren will be screened on August 12.

The director tweeted the good news and wrote, "Glad to share this :) Big thanx to the entire team (sic)," with a thumbs up emoticon.

‘Kaithi’ was released alongside ‘Bigil’ on Diwali 2019.

Apart from ‘Kaithi[, Telugu film ‘Jersey’ and Malayalam film ‘Trance’ have also been selected for screening at the film festival.

The International Indian Film Festival Toronto will begin from August 9 and will go on till August 15.