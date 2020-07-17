Toronto Film Festival 2020: Kate Winslet to receive Tribute Actor Award

Another feather in her cap! Actor Kate Winslet will receive the Tribute Actor Award during the 2020 Toronto Film Festival on September 15.



The Oscar-winning actor will receive the honour during the virtual gala following her latest film, Francis Lee's 'Ammonite'. In the flick, she played fossil hunter Mary Anning alongside Saoirse Ronan and is booked for Toronto's reimagined 43rd edition in September.

"Kate's brilliant and compelling onscreen presence continues to captivate, entertain and inspire audiences and actors alike," The news agency cited statement of Joana Vicente, executive director and co-head of the Toronto festival.

Last year, the inaugural TIFF Tribute Gala honoured Meryl Streep, Taika Waititi, Mati Diop, and Joaquin Phoenix.In the coming weeks, the festival organisers will further unveil other 2020 TIFF Tribute Award honorees, and how audiences can experience the virtual ceremony.