Michelle Obama's podcast at Spotify to debut at July 29

Michelle Obama will now be hosting a podcast called ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ from July 29, 2020.

This is the first project by Higher Ground, the media production company founded by Barack Obama and Michelle.

The podcast will be available to free users and premium subscribers worldwide.

The series will feature Michelle Obama’s conversations with friends, family and allies, focusing on “the relationships that shape us, from siblings and close friends to partners, parents and mentors to our relationship with ourselves and our health,” according to the companies.

In a statement, Michelle said, “My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives. Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

To star with, we know that the podcast will feature guests like her own mother Marian Robinson, and older brother Craig Robinson; TV and podcast personality Conan O’Brien; Valerie Jarrett, former adviser to President Obama; journalist Michele Norris; and Dr. Sharon Malone, wife of former US Attorney General Eric Holder.

