Top 5 Hollywood news today: Sia supports FKA twigs, Anna Kendrick's twitter account hacked

From Sia accusing Shia LaBeouf and coming out in support of FKA twigs to Anna Kendrick's Twitter account getting hacked, here are the top five Hollywood news that created a stir.

Anna Kendrick's Twitter hacked, series of offensive tweets posted

Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick’s twitter account was hacked for a brief period of time on Saturday. It came to the known when Anna’s account posted a series of tweets that used offensive language including curse words. Read more.



Sia supports FKA twigs, calls Shia LaBeouf a 'pathological liar who conned her into adulterous relationship'

Singer Sia has claimed that actor Shia LaBeouf is a 'pathological liar' who tricked her into an adulterous relationship. Read more.

Miley Cyrus remembers her infamous video from Disney days as the controversy completes 10 years

Recently, the singer who started out as 'Hannah Montana' shared on her Instagram a part of the now-infamous video of herself as 18-year-old. Read more.

Tyler Perry donates $100K to legal defence fund for Breonna Taylor's boyfriend

Filmmaker-actor Tyler Perry has donated USD 100,000 to the legal defence fund of Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Black medical worker Breonna Taylor who was shot and killed in her bed by plainclothes police officers in Louisville, Kentucky in March. Read more.

Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight', 'Grease' & other 25 films added to National Film Registry

This year's list includes a record nine films directed by women and filmmakers of colour as well as a new list of movies ranging from a silent short film thriller, classic musicals. Read more.



