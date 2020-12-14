Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight', 'Grease' & other 25 films added to National Film Registry

Christopher Nolan critically acclaimed movie 2008 'The Dark Knight' is among this year movies which are added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. Including Nolan's hit drama the congress also unveiled its annual list of 25 movies.



'Suspense', musicals 'Grease' and 'The Blues Brothers' along with Sidney Poitier’s Oscar-winning performance in 'Lilies of the Field' are among the movies which tapped for preservation this year.



This year's list includes a record nine films directed by women and filmmakers of colour as well as a new list of movies ranging from a silent short film thriller to classic musicals and many more.



“With the inclusion of diverse filmmakers, we are not trying to set records but rather to set the record straight by spotlighting the astonishing contributions women and people of colour have made to American cinema, despite facing often-overwhelming hurdles,” Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, said in a statement.



By commenting on it, Nolan said, ''This is not only a great honour for all of us who worked on The Dark Knight, but this is also a tribute to all of the amazing artists and writers who have worked on the great mythology of Batman over the decades.''



Each year, the Librarian of Congress names 25 motion pictures to the National Film Registry that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant.



Here is the list of movies:



1. Suspense (1913)



2. Kid Auto Races at Venice (1914)



3. Bread (1918)



4. The Battle of the Century(1927)



5. With Cara and Camera Around the World (1929)



6. Cabin in the Sky (1943)



7. Outrage (1950)



8. The Man with the Golden Arm (1955)



9. Lilies of the Field (1963)



10. A Clockwork Orange (1971)



11. Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (1971)



12. Wattstax (1973)



13. Grease (1978)



14. The Blues Brothers (1980)



15. Losing Ground (1982)



16. Illusions (1982)



17. The Joy Luck Club (1993)



18. The Devil Never Sleeps (1994)



19. Buena Vista Social Club (1999)



20. The Ground (1993-2001)



21. Shrek (2001)



22. Mauna Kea: Temple Under Siege (2006)



23. The Hurt Locker (2008)



24. The Dark Knight (2008)



25. Freedom Riders (2010)