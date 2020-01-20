Top 5 Hollywood news today: SAGA 2020 winners, Brad-Jennifer's viral pics & why '1917' should win Best Film Oscar

The latest trending story of the day was SAG Awards 2020 ceremony that took place last night in the United States with Hollywood celebs coming out in full attendance at the event.

Among the trending stories, SAG Awards winners list was the most-talked-about including the fact that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt rooted for each other as they both won acting honours.

SAG awards 2020: Here's the list of key winners

The annual Screen Actor's Guild awards took place on Sunday evening at a ceremony in Los Angeles. The awards night saw some predictable wins in the film categories and threw a few surprises in the TV category. Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' took home Best Ensemble Cast In A Motion Picture award - making it a frontrunner for the Oscars next month.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/sag-awards-2020-parasite-wins-top-honours-heres-the-list-of-key-winners-275358

SAG Awards 2020: Brad Pitt waiting for Jennifer Aniston backstage is all the love we need

As both the stars won top acting honours, Brad and Jen had an adorable reunion-of-sorts at the SAGA backstage. Brad Pitt won SAGA Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Quentin Tarantino's ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ and Jennifer Aniston won SAGA Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category for ‘The Morning Show’.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/sag-awards-2020-brad-pitt-waiting-for-jennifer-aniston-backstage-is-all-the-love-we-need-275432

Revealed: The names of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's godparents

Another trending story today was the revelation of Prince Archie's godparents. Prince Harry's former nanny Tiggy Pettifer and his mentor Mark Dyer were given the titles for the youngest royal.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/revealed-the-names-of-prince-harry-and-meghan-markles-son-archies-godparents-275443

This is why we think Sam Mendes' '1917' is front runner for Oscars Best Film

Oscars is right around the corner and it's only right to talk about '1917' right now. It is not just a war film but a piece of art that needs your attention, especially in the political climate that the movie has been released. With tensions rising between the US and Iran, speculations of World War III being dropped at the blink of an eye -- it’s only fair we look back at what happened between two soldiers amid the backdrop of World War I.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/this-is-why-we-think-sam-mendes-1917-is-front-runner-for-oscars-best-film-275491

Singer David Olney apologises, pauses mid-concert and dies

As a sad news from Hollywood, renowned folk singer-songwriter David Olney passed away mid-show on Sunday while performing at 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach in the US state of Florida.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/singer-david-olney-apologises-pauses-mid-concert-and-dies-275389