Revealed: The names of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's godparents

Nearly 6 months after Prince Archie was christened, the names of his godparents have been revealed. Prince Harry's former nanny Tiggy Pettifer and his mentor Mark Dyer were given the titles for the youngest royal.



Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had decided to not reveal the names of their son's od parents at the time of the christening in July 2019.



Back then, the Buckingham Palace had released a statement saying the names of the baby's godparents "will remain private".

Now in a recent report by the Sunday Times, the two names have been revealed.



Reports state that former nanny Tiggy Pettifer has remained close to the boys since Princess Diana's death. Prince Harry was 12 back then.

A former Welsh Guards officer, Mark Dyer acted as a surrogate older brother to Harry after Princess Diana died.



The former Army officer is married to Texan heiress Amanda Kline and Harry is believed to very close to both of them.



Prince Archie was christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on July 6. The ceremony was attended by the immediate family and his godparents.

Meanwhile, owing to their stepping down from senior roles in the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been stripped off their royal titles.

