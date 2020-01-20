Revealed: The names of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's godparents

Prince Harry poses with son Archie in a photo released by the Sussex royal's Instgram handle. Photograph:( Instagram )
Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had decided to not reveal the names of their son's od parents at the time of the christening in July 2019.
Nearly 6 months after Prince Archie was christened, the names of his godparents have been revealed. Prince Harry's former nanny Tiggy Pettifer and his mentor Mark Dyer were given the titles for the youngest royal.
Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had decided to not reveal the names of their son's od parents at the time of the christening in July 2019.
Back then, the Buckingham Palace had released a statement saying the names of the baby's godparents "will remain private".
Now in a recent report by the Sunday Times, the two names have been revealed.
Reports state that former nanny Tiggy Pettifer has remained close to the boys since Princess Diana's death. Prince Harry was 12 back then.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on
A former Welsh Guards officer, Mark Dyer acted as a surrogate older brother to Harry after Princess Diana died.
The former Army officer is married to Texan heiress Amanda Kline and Harry is believed to very close to both of them.
Prince Archie was christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on July 6. The ceremony was attended by the immediate family and his godparents.
Meanwhile, owing to their stepping down from senior roles in the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been stripped off their royal titles.
Also read: We had 'no other option' than to step back as royals: Prince Harry