SAG awards 2020: Here's the list of key winners

The annual Screen Actor's Guild awards took place on Sunday evening at a ceremony in Los Angeles. The awards night saw some predictable wins in the film categories and threw a few surprises in the TV category. Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' took home Best Ensemble Cast In A Motion Picture award - making it a frontrunner for the Oscars next month.

Here are the key winners at SAG awards 2020.



FILM



BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE: 'Parasite'

BEST FILM ACTOR: Joaquin Phoenix 'Joker'

BEST FILM ACTRESS: Renee Zellweger 'Judy'

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTOR: Brad Pitt 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Laura Dern 'Marriage Story'

TELEVISION



BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A TV DRAMA SERIES: 'The Crown'

BEST TV DRAMA ACTOR: Peter Dinklage 'Game of Thrones'

BEST TV DRAMA ACTRESS: Jennifer Aniston 'The Morning Show'

BEST ENSEMBLE TV COMEDY SERIES: 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'

BEST TV COMEDY ACTOR: Tony Shalhoub 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'

BEST TV COMEDY ACTRESS: Phoebe Waller-Bridge 'Fleabag'

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES: Michelle Williams 'Fosse/Verdon'

BEST ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES: Sam Rockwell 'Fosse/Verdon'

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Robert De Niro