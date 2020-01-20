SAG awards 2020: Here's the list of key winners

SAG Awards 2020 Photograph:( Reuters )
The annual Screen Actor's Guild awards took place on Sunday evening at a ceremony in Los Angeles.
The annual Screen Actor's Guild awards took place on Sunday evening at a ceremony in Los Angeles. The awards night saw some predictable wins in the film categories and threw a few surprises in the TV category. Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' took home Best Ensemble Cast In A Motion Picture award - making it a frontrunner for the Oscars next month.
Here are the key winners at SAG awards 2020.
FILM
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE: 'Parasite'
BEST FILM ACTOR: Joaquin Phoenix 'Joker'
BEST FILM ACTRESS: Renee Zellweger 'Judy'
BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTOR: Brad Pitt 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Laura Dern 'Marriage Story'
TELEVISION
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A TV DRAMA SERIES: 'The Crown'
BEST TV DRAMA ACTOR: Peter Dinklage 'Game of Thrones'
BEST TV DRAMA ACTRESS: Jennifer Aniston 'The Morning Show'
BEST ENSEMBLE TV COMEDY SERIES: 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'
BEST TV COMEDY ACTOR: Tony Shalhoub 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'
BEST TV COMEDY ACTRESS: Phoebe Waller-Bridge 'Fleabag'
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES: Michelle Williams 'Fosse/Verdon'
BEST ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES: Sam Rockwell 'Fosse/Verdon'
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Robert De Niro