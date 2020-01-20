SAG Awards 2020: Brad Pitt waiting for Jennifer Aniston backstage is all the love we need

This is the Monday morning fix we all need and deserve as Hollywood top actors Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston hugged it out on television at the SAG Awards this year. As both the stars won top acting honours, Brad and Jen had an adorable reunion-of-sorts at the SAGA backstage.

Brad Pitt won SAGA Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Quentin Tarantino's ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ and Jennifer Aniston won SAGA Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category for ‘The Morning Show’. SAG awards 2020: Here's the list of key winners

brad pitt and jennifer aniston ending all the rumors pic.twitter.com/e8S7q6VpQN — grace dante (@misslefroy) January 20, 2020 ×

i live for brad pitt and jennifer aniston being this extra supportive to each other pic.twitter.com/cVB81F1Shd — ‏ً (@emrobs) January 20, 2020 ×

When Brad gave his acceptance speech, Jennifer was seen clapping and listening to him earnestly after as he won, he waited backstage to catch Jennifer receive her award. The pictures of the two listening and waiting for each other to give acceptance speeches for their respective awards have been going viral since the SAG Awards ceremony took place.

Dear anyone that is at the #SAGAwards and keeps showing us all these candids of #JenniferAniston and #BradPitt’s reunion plus him watching her acceptance speech. THANK YOU!We’ve all been waiting for this! ❤️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y2C0TbeI9h — Ashlee Boeschenstein Adams (@AshBoesch) January 20, 2020 ×

Brad Pitt watching Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech backstage at the #SAGAwards. pic.twitter.com/1iVYp3EqMV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2020 ×

In his acceptance speech, Brad was heard saying, “Let's be honest... it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch." This was when the camera panned to Jen’s face to capture her reaction.

Meanwhile, many are hinting that Brad's speech had a sly dig at his past relationship with Angelina Jolie who he was with for more than a decade but got separated in 2017. SAG awards 2020: Parasite wins top honour, boosting Oscar chance

Listen to his speech here:

"Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA." Brad Pitt is full of quips as he accepts the #SAGAwards statue for best supporting actor in a film https://t.co/duqdI5q1az pic.twitter.com/Kb1kL0LqR6 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020 ×

This is the second time in a row that Jennifer Aniston was seen appreciating Brad Pitt as just a few weeks ago at the Golden Globes, Brad gave his acceptance speech for winning Best Supporting Actor for the same role.

Brad and Jennifer go a long way back as the two were the ‘it’ couple when they were together in their prime years from 2000 to 2005 when they divorced and Brad started seeing Angelina Jolie. Jolie and Pitt then married in 2014 while Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015. Jen and Justin separated in 2017 and Brad-Angelina separated in 2016.