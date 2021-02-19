Top 5 Hollywood News today: BTS tops Twitter's list, Cameron Diaz on plans to return to acting

From Cameron Diaz's future plans regarding her acting career to BTS topping the most tweeted about musician list the fourth year in a row, here are the top five headlines that created a buzz in Hollywood corridors.

Cameron Diaz is not looking at returning to acting, says won't stay away from her daughter for long hours

While appearing on SiriusXM's Quarantined with Bruce,' the former actress-turned-vintner, opened up about the potential comeback to acting and how motherhood has shifted her priorities. Read more.

BTS tops Twitter's most tweeted about musician list for the fourth consecutive year



Popular K-pop boy band BTS has topped the list of 2020 Most Tweeted About Musicians in US list for the fourth consecutive year. A Twitter survey recently rounded up the most trending topics of last year. Read more.



Haim The Band releases remix of 'Gasoline' featuring Taylor Swift

'Gasoline' is from Haim's June 2020 album 'Women in Music Pt. III', which earned a Grammy Award nomination for album of the year — the band's first nomination in that category. Read more.



Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda to voice role in animation film 'Luck'



Jane Fonda will voice The Dragon, described as the “exuberant CEO of Good Luck and undisputed luckiest ancient being in all the land. Read more.

Dua Lipa, Rege-Jean Page join the 2021's list of Time 100 Next



In an incredible feat, songstress Dua Lipa has found herself a spot at the coveted Time 100 Next list. She joins actors Rege-Jean Page of the fame ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Midsommar’ Florence Pugh and John David Washington of ‘Tenet’. Read more.