Cameron Diaz is not looking at returning to acting, says won't stay away from her daughter for long hours 

Her fans may be missing her on the big screen but Cameron Diaz isn't quite looking forward to a comeback. The actress who announced her retirement a few years back is now enjoying motherhood.



While appearing on SiriusXM's 'Quarantined with Bruce,' the former actress-turned-vintner, opened up about the potential comeback to acting and how motherhood has shifted her priorities.



"Will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to, but will I? I don't know. I have no idea," Diaz said in the interview. "Maybe, never say never, but I couldn't imagine being a mom now where I'm at as a mother with my child at her first year to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child."



"I just couldn't... I wouldn't have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life," Diaz added. "I feel for so many mothers who can't, that have to go to work, you know, whatever they're doing. I feel so much for them and for their children and for all of that, but it does really take a village."



"I just feel so blessed that I get to be here now with my child and, you know, get to be the mother that I get to be," she added. "It's such a blessing, it's completely privileged, and I'm just really, really grateful."



Diaz has a one year old daughter with husband Benji Madden. The couple got married in 2015.



Post-retirement from acting, Diaz started an organic wine brand called Avaline which she started with fashion entrepreneur Katherine Power in 2020.



"Avaline is the only sort of day-to-day work that I'm doing other than, you know, being a wife and a mother," she said and termed winemaking as "rewarding."