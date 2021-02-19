Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda to voice role in animation film 'Luck'

Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda has joined the voice cast of ‘Luck’.

The film is a result of a partnership between Apple and Skydance Animation. It envisions colliding worlds of good and bad luck — and the unlucky girl who must intervene and save the day.

Jane Fonda will voice The Dragon, described as the “exuberant CEO of Good Luck and undisputed luckiest ancient being in all the land. The Dragon is elegant, stylish and as persuasive as she is powerful. The only thing better than good luck is more good luck, so when bad luck starts to spin out of control, she must face her fears or risk losing good luck forever.”

The film ‘Luck’ will be directed by Peggy Holmes and is written by Kiel Murray.

Previously, Emma Thompson was cast for the voice role. Those close to the film, however, deny that it’s the same role. According to them, it’s a new character for which Jane Fonda has been roped in.

Lasseter, Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann are producing for Skydance Animation.

In another news, Jane Fonda will receive the 2021 Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, which will join her 2014 AFI life achievement prize on the mantle.

