Spider-Man and his MJ are engaged and that too in real life. Multiple reports have confirmed that Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged, just days after the actress-model showed off her stunning diamond ring at the Golden Globes Awards night.

And now, Holland's father confirmed that the news was indeed true.

Tom Holland's father confirms the news!

The Spider-Man actor's father, Dominic Holland, confirmed his son is engaged.

Without giving off any details on Zendaya and Tom's secret engagement, the 57-year-old revealed that his son planned the D-day perfectly.

In a post on Patreon, he shared, "Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared,"

"He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear," he wrote, via People.

#Zendaya

Always stunning on the red carpet & is now engaged 💍 pic.twitter.com/v9T4IZTXIc — Sheryl Viot Esq. (@Talk2Sheryl) January 6, 2025

Sharing his views on Tom and Zendaya's relationship, Dominic wrote, “I am completely confident they will make a successful union.”

As of now, neither Tom nor Zendaya have confirmed the news.

Tom and Zendaya are engaged!

The engagement news started circulating after fans spotted a gorgeous diamond ring on the Euphoria actor's hand when she walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes on January 5.

Soon after the chatter began, several sources confirmed that the news was indeed true.

If reports are to be believed, Tom popped the question during the holiday season.

A source close to the Spider-Man actor revealed that he went down on one knee and proposed to Zendaya between Christmas and New Year's.

The proposal was planned at one of Zendaya's family homes in the US.

The newly-engaged couple have been dating since 2021 after working together in Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming