It’s the most adorable thing that we’ve learned of and can’t keep a secret from Zendaya and Tom Holland fans. The actor duo who have reportedly gotten engaged and kept mum about it apart from the flashy ring that Zendaya sported at the recently concluded Golden Globes – have also reportedly got matching tattoos.

Advertisment

The Spider-Man actors have been seeing each other for a while now and Tom Holland has always gushed about his relationship with Zendaya, even though the latter likes to not give it too much limelight.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's engagement is a sweet surprise for fans

Now we have learned, that the actors got matching tattoos ahead of their engagement. In one picture when Zendaya posed in a beautiful burnt orange gown at the Golden Globes red carpet, we spotted a cute little ‘t’ for Tom Holland underneath her armpit.

Advertisment

We have learnt that Tom too has got a similar tattoo with Zendaya’s initial – ‘z’.

Meanwhile, a PEOPLE report confirmed Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged. TMZ was the first to report the news, adding that Tom proposed at the home of one of Zendaya’s family members between the Christmas and New Year holidays. Zendaya sort of fuelled the rumours around her engagement when she debuted her engagement while walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Advertisment

At the Golden Globes 2025, she was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

The PEOPLE report cited a source, "He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special.”

"Tom's always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it's official — she really is!" the insider added.