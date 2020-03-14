Tom Hanks' wife shares 'Quarantunes' playlist to help those with coronavirus

As American actor Rita Wilson continues to recover from coronavirus alongside hubby Tom Hanks, she put together her own 'Quarantunes' playlist to help others facing a similar situation.

Hi guys!I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people self quarantining.Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add?Also, what should we call it?Quarantine Choruses? This is what one does in quarantine.Uthink of stuff like this. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020 ×

The 63-year-old actor took to Twitter on Friday, and tweeted, "Hi guys! I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people self quarantining. Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add? Also, what should we call it? Quarantine Choruses? This is what one does in quarantine. [You] think of stuff like this."

And the winner for the quarantine playlist naming is QUARANTUNES! Head to @Spotify to listen https://t.co/vue00ncheT — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020 ×

Fans were quick to respond and they submitted their favourite tracks, after which Rita compiled a 29-song medley full of her own songs, some all-time classics and a few cheekier numbers.

So, with all your fab suggestions, here’s the fan based Rita Wilson Quarantunes playlist on @Spotify https://t.co/uQlAmB30Fl — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020 ×

It included Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)' to Akon's 'Locked Up' and MC Hammer's 'U Can't Touch This'.



Rita continued to keep things light-hearted on the internet and tweeted, "From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it". "And the winner for the quarantine playlist naming is QUARANTUNES! Head to @Spotify to listen," she said in another tweet.



Earlier on Thursday, Rita and Tom shared an optimistic update from Australia, where they will remain in isolation for the foreseeable future.