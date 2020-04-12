Tom Hanks hosts 'Saturday Night Live' from home, jokes about his virus recovery days

Saturday night live is back in an all-new remote form with all observing social distancing. The latest epsiode came with the perfect host, Tom Hanks, as the actor made his first appearance after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The actor performed the opening monologue from his kitchen, "It is a strange time to try to be funny," the actor said.

Hanks joked about the different approaches to medicine“The folks in Australia are fantastic in every way, but they use Celsius instead of Fahrenheit when they take your temperature,”

The actor said having coronavirus felt more like 'America's Dad' than ever as nobody wanted to be around him and he made them 'uncomfortable'



In the show, the Oscar-winning actor also talked about his wife and assured that she is doing fine now. In the last monologue he thanked healthcare workers, delivery workers, grocery workers and the frontlines workers owho have been tirelessly working amid COVID-19 pandemic.



The 63, year-old and his wife Rita Wilson had been diagnosed with coronavirus on March 11 while they were shooting in Australia.



This was the first episode of SNL to air in five weeks after the production was shut due to coronavirus pandemic. It is still unclear when the show will be back on the track.