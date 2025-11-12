Tom Felton receives thunderous welcome in stage debut as Draco Malfoy | Watch

Tom Felton returned to his roots. The actor was met with loud cheers and applause as he stepped on stage this week in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and played the role of Draco Malfoy once again, but this time on stage.

Felton had famously played the character in the Harry Potter movies, which launched his acting career years back as a child star.

As he made his Broadway debut, the British actor remained silent as the audience exploded in cheers and applause at the Lyric Theatre in New York.

The cheers went long enough for the show to pause for a brief moment before the show resumed and he said his first line, “I need a favour.”

Felton plays Draco Malfoy on stage

The actor is now part of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in New York, making him the first actor from the popular film franchise to join as a cast member in the stage play.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child picks up 19 years after the movies, with the next generation at Hogwarts. It follows Harry, Ron, Hermione and Draco as their children begin their own time at Hogwarts.

Later as the play ended, the cast came on stage for a final bow amid loud cheers and applause. Felton looked overwhelmed and slightly emotional on stage as he smiled at the audience.

What Tom Felton said about the role

Felton said returning to the world of Harry Potter was emotional. “It’s very easy to get emotional,” he said in a statement. “When they put my blond wig on, I cried. It felt like a blast from the past.”

He added that playing an older Draco is new territory. “I knew him as a kid. I don’t know him as an adult. That’s what makes it interesting.” Felton will appear in the role until 22 March 2026.

Global run for the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The play debuted in London back in 2016. Since then it has had multiple shows and made its debut on Broadway in 2018. It has also travelled to Melbourne, Hamburg, Toronto and Tokyo. The production has drawn steady audiences worldwide and remains one of the most successful stage shows linked to a major film franchise.