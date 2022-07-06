'Thor: Love and Thunder' review roundup: 'Occasionally too-cheerful but visually adventuresome'

Ahead of the release of 'Thor: Love and Thunder', reviews of the movie have started trickling in. The Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer is the 29th movie in Marvel Cinematic Universe and fourth movie in the Thor franchise.

Directed by Taika Waititi, who returns from the third movie, 'Ragnarok', the film has Thor and Portman's Jane Foster, who becomes Mighty Thor and wields Mjolnir, pitted against Christian Bale's fearsome villain Gorr the God Butcher.

Also Read: Before 'Thor Love and Thunder,' revisiting God of Thunder's journey in MCU

Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, and Russell Crowe also star.

The film has scored a decent (but not scintillating) score of 70 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "In some ways, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' feels like Ragnarok redux -- but overall, it offers enough fast-paced fun to make this a worthy addition to the MCU."

Here are a few reviews from major international publications:

AV Club's Todd Gilchrist wrote, "Portman and (especially) Bale contribute more than enough capital-A acting bona fides to lend deeper emotional dimensions to Waititi’s loose, occasionally too-cheerful but always visually adventuresome adaptation of Jason Aaron’s stint on the Mighty Thor."

Also Read: Gorr The God Butcher explained: Who is Christian Bale's Big Bad in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'?

Flicks.co.nz's Tony Stamp wrote, "Almost feels desperate in its attempts to entertain - fights, special effects, and jokes, jokes, jokes. But if everything’s a joke, then does any of it really matter?"

The Beast's Nick Schager wrote, "Everything is pitched at such a frantically insistent pace that the intended laughs die on the vine."

Toronto Star's Peter Howell wrote, "[Waititi] ups the absurdity and the antics from his first go at the Norse myth narrative, with many recycled gags and diminishing returns."

'Thor: Love and Thunder' releases on July 7.

