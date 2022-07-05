Gorr The God Butcher explained: Who is the Christian Bale's Big Bad in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'?

'Thor: Love and Thunder' is almost here (it releases on Thursday, July 7). The Taika Waititi directorial brings back Chris Hemsworth in the titular role and he is joined by Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who we have not seen since 2013's 'Thor: Dark World'. Foster will also assume the mantle of Thor (or Mighty Thor) and will wield Mjolnir.

Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, and Russell Crowe also star.

One of the biggest reasons, however, the fans are excited about 'Love and Thunder' is the presence is Christian Bale. It marks the MCU debut of the English actor. While Bale is no stranger to comic-book movies, having starred as Batman in Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight Trilogy', this is the first time he is donning the role of a Big Bad in a superhero movie.

Bale, known for disappearing into his roles and going to extreme lengths sometimes to achieve that required physical appearance, plays the role of Gorr The God Butcher in 'Love and Thunder'. The character is one of Thor's main supervillains, and actually has understandable reasons to hate gods (including Thor) in Marvel Comics lore. But the movie's iteration is expected to be a little different, and not just in terms of his looks (there are dissimilarities there too).

Here is everything you need to know about Gorr The God Butcher:

Gorr belonged to an unnamed, desolate planet that was no stranger to natural disasters. The inhabitants of that planet believed in gods, but the gods did not respond to their pleas for help. Gorr's family died, and his belief in the very existence was weakened. But when he became aware of the existence of gods, he vowed to end each and every one of them (well, the name pretty much says that).

Gorr's first battle with Thor

Wielding the powerful and terrible All-Black the Necrosword, he went on a rampage across the universe. He eventually crossed the path of God of Thunder in mediaeval era and was so powerful at that point that he nearly killed him as well. Thor was saved by a group of Vikings. Gorr escaped with his arm cut off, but alive. He created an army of shadow berserkers to assist him in a future encounter.

Gorr vs Thor part 2

In the current timeline, he notices the disappearance of the gods and eventually crosses the paths of Thor again. Gorr was defeated but he travelled forward into the future and resumed killing off gods. The present Thor followed and found his aged counterpart holding the fort against Gorr and the shadow berserkers. Gorr's motive was to force Thor, the present one that is, to watch as he sets off the Godbomb, which will kill all gods across time and space. Gorr kills his resurrected wife for calling him a god and Gorr's son, who is an entity made out of the Necrosword, releases Thor.

Thor deactivates the Godbomb, and finally kills Gorr once and for all.