This is how Kanye West feels about Donald Trump leaving the White House: Report

Lots has been going on with Kanye West as he is in the middle of a reported divorce with wife Kim Kardashian after having failed at marriage counselling (read about it here)and more. But since the flavour of the week is Joe Biden becoming the new US President, how can we not talk about how the rapper feels about this since he is a publicly announced republican party supporter and in fact been good friends with the former US President Donald Trump.

A source close to Kanye West was quoted in Hollywood Life saying: “Kanye is a bit in his own world right now and not paying much attention to Trump leaving and Biden becoming the President.”

Kanye “is going to stay out of it,” said the source in the published piece and added, “He is going to be non-existent when it comes to the next few days and all of that. He’s working and focusing on music right now, the politics and 2024 have plenty of time to show itself and when they do, everyone will know.”

Kanye West had filled his name for candidature this year too but couldn't go through with it. The source claims that the next time Kanye West and US presidency will be discussed, it will be because he would want to be in the White House as the president himself, “He still wants [Kanye 2024] to happen and when we get closer, he will go for it full force.”

Kanye was one of the first high-profile people to visit then-president-elect Donald Trump in December 2016. West, who said he didn’t vote in the 2016 election, would go on to make good on the promise he made during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards and run for president. The campaign bombed with only 60,000 people voting for the rapper.

