Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons chose the perfect song for Joe Biden's presidential inauguration

Justin Timberlake chose just the right song to perform at Joe Biden's 2021 presidential inauguration. Timberlake was part the live 'Celebrating America prime-time special that aired on Janúary 20. The singer teamed up with R&B vocalist Ant Clemons for the song 'Better Days.'



The segment was filmed at Timberlake's hometown of Memphis, Tenn. and featured the singers starting out indoors before making their way to the streets, where they danced with a small group of students and alumni from the city's Stax Music Academy.



While speaking to NBC, Clemons revealed that Biden's team approached the duo after hearing them debut the tune as part of Stacey Abrams' 'Rock the Runoff'- the virtual event in December 2020. Clemons has been nominated at the 2021 Grammys for his EP 'Happy 2 Be Here'.



"A few months ago @AntClemons and I wrote BETTER DAYS," Timberlake tweeted on Jan. 13. "This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future. I'm honored to announce we'll be performing it for the Inauguration."

The song talks about hope and a better tomorrow and goes well with the theme of the inaugural event which was historic in many ways.A line from the chorus includes the lyrics, "It gets worse 'fore it gets better, but better's ahead."



Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. He is the oldest person to have Presidential elections in America. Kamala Harris became the first person of colour and first woman to be sworn in as the Vice President of US.





'Celebrating America'- a virtual event had a starry line up of performers and was hosted by veteran actor Tom Hanks.