'The Witcher' season 3 and spinoff 'Blood Origin' release date announced

After a long wait, Netflix has finally unveiled the release dates of its two much-anticipated shows - 'The Witcher' Season 3 and the spinoff series of the drama, 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'.

On Saturday, as part of Netflix's fan event Tudum, the release date was revealed. The spinoff series will debut this year in December. 25. However, season 3 of the Henry Cavill-led show will release in the mid of the next year.



The spinoff consists of four episodes and stars Sophie Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Dylan Moran, Laurence O’Fuarain and Jacob Collins-Levy. The series is set 1200 years before the main 'Witcher' show.



Minnie Driver has also joined the cast as a narrator character, who will connect the Blood Origin’s past with The Witcher’s future, via NME.

The Time of Contempt is nigh. 👀



As per Netflix, she will play a Seanchai and has abilities to travel from one world to another.

“Where The Witcher came from is a whole world and you need some help understanding that,” Driver tells the audience during the Tudum event. “So I’m pivotal in helping people understand where this origin story comes from.”



Meanwhile, 'The Witcher' Season 3, will continue the story with Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), Ciri and Yennefer, played by Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, respectively. They will be joined by new cast members Robbie Amell, Meng`er Zhang, Hugh Skinner, and Christelle Elwin.



In April, Netflix shared an official synopsis of the film along with the first set photo featuring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allen.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever."

