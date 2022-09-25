'You' season 4 trailer out! Penn Badgley-starrer to release on this date

The wait finally came to an end on Saturday as Netflix unveiled a teaser video of Netflix's 'You' season 4. The teaser also revealed the release date of the series. During their Tudum presentation, the giant streaming platform shared that the first part of the series will debut on February 10 and Part 2 will be available from March 10.

The new season of the series, led by Penn Badgley, has more than a dozen new additions to its cast. Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, Ed Speleers, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter and Adam James will be starring in the series.

Ritchie will seemingly be Joe’s new leading lady. She is described as someone who is incredibly smart but also suspicious and quite closed off to those who are not her friends.

The new teaser shows Joe reintroducing himself and revealing his new identity. Now, he is a teacher in the U.K. and is ready for a new hunt. The teaser video also gives a glimpse of the personalities of the new characters of the series.

“I’m not the lovable bookstore manager in New York or the shop clerk in L.A. or the doting husband in the suburbs. No, not anymore. Allow me to introduce myself,” Joe says as his new name appears on the screen: Professor Jonathan Moore. “I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will.”

He continues, “Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. This time around, I’m focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional. I made time to exchange ideas with like-minded colleagues. Unfortunately, with friends in high places, then usually come others attempting to climb that social ladder. So, they end up falling or shall I say, pushed, to their social death. The question, by who?”

Watch the teaser below!

Also read: Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot perform high octane stunts in the first teaser - watch

The first season follows the story of Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager in New York who falls in love with Guinevere Beck. In the second season, Joe moves to New York and falls in love with chef Love Quinn. In the third season, Joe and Love's twisted married life is shown.