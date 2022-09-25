Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot perform high octane stunts in the first teaser - watch

The most awaited first look of Alia Bhatt from her first Hollywood project 'Heart of Stone' is out. As part of the Netflix Global Event Tudum, the first video of the action thriller was released and it featured all the three lead stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt.

The footage released at the event is full of kickass actions, epic sequences, car chasing, bombarding & some behind the scene footage - all together, it will surely take the excitement of all the fans a notch higher.



The video shows Gal, playing the lead role of a mastermind and CIA agent Rachel Stone, Alia playing the role of Keya Dhawan and Dornan playing the role of Parker.

Calling the film, ''extremely epic,'' Gadot said in the teaser, the film is ''super-grounded, raw action-thriller. We really wanted to make sure we kept it realistic so people could feel the pain.''



Alia also shared the clip on her Instagram and wrote, ''The first look of Heart Of Stone and Keya ❤️❤️❤️ coming to Netflix in 2023🍿''



This would be the first time when the audience will see Alia performing high-octane action. Soon after the clip was released, netizens and Alia's friends were quick to share their reactions.

Director Zoya Akhtar wrote, ''Woohoo!''



Alia's mother Soni Razdan commented, ''Oh fab !!! This is looking so so exciting !''



The movie is directed by Tom Harper with Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder writting the script. Touted as a spy thriller, the film also stars Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighofer among others.

