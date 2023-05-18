The OG of Cannes! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes her first appearance in a jaw-dropping ensemble
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her first appearance early on Thursday to interact with the press. Wearing a shimmery green Valentino outfit, the Bollywood actress interacted with the media.
The Queen is here! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has arrived at the Cannes Film Festival. For her first appearance at the prestigious film festival, Bachchan looked glamorous in the dazzling silver hood dress.
On Thursday, Cannes regular Aishwarya brought all the drama on the third day of the 2023 festival. She has been one of the festival's favourites since 2002, when her iconic movie Devdas was screened, and since then, she has been gracing the red carpet with her dazzling and stunning looks. The actress attended the screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.
Aishwarya Rai's look -
The Mohabbatein actress took the glamour quotient several notches higher for the third day of the event. Rai walked the red carpet in an eye-catching dramatic ensemble that featured a floor-length black and silver sequin gown that extended to a silver hood that covered her face.
Her Sophie Couture gown featured an extra-large bow in the front that added more drama to her attire. She kept her look simple with straight hair and red lips and bold eyes.
How netizens are reacting to here look -
Soon after Aishwarya stepped out, netizens went gaga over her look.
One netizen commented, ''My Cannes Queen Aishwarya being classical dance Queen.''
While another wrote, ''Today is the day....🖤🤍🖤🤍''.
#aishwaryarai https://t.co/64VYdUYKzT pic.twitter.com/bTflCDBuyK— Aishwarya Rai 4Ever (@4everAishwarya) May 18, 2023
Goddess Rai ❤️🔥#AishwaryaAtCannes #AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/NGY8hIWYH2— Aishwarya Rai Fan🇲🇺 (@Rahul_Lat) May 18, 2023
Aishwarya's Green Valentino dress -
The actress made her first appearance early on Thursday to interact with the press. Wearing a shimmery green Valentino outfit, Aishwarya interacted with the media. Check her look here.