French media mistakenly identifies Urvashi Rautela as Aishwarya Rai at Cannes, netizens react

Our favourite Indian celebrities are making back-to-back stunning fashion appearances on the red carpet of the world's most prestigious film festival, the Cannes. The photos and videos from the event, which is going on in the picturesque city of the French Riviera, have taken the internet by storm. However, one video that gained maximum attention is that of model and actress Urvarshi Rautella. Any guesses why? Because of a French mediaperson who mistakenly called her Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.



Bachchan is a Cannes veteran and is yet to make her stunning red carpet-appearance at the 76th edition of the festival.

On Thursday, Urvashi made her second appearance at the festival as she attended the screening of the film Kaibutsu (Monster). The fashion icon was walking through the red carpet in the stunning orange-coloured voluminous gown when some French media person mistakenly called her Aishwarya.



Busy posing for the paparazzi, Urvashi in the video smiles and moves on. However, later, she reacted to the incident. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Come on guys! So basically you want me to scowl at French media and paparazzi."

The video quickly became viral. Some netizens were quick to show their disappointment, while others just lashed out at the French media's mistake.

''Aishwarya popularity will always be unmatched, every Indian girl at global events been called Aishwarya. And that particular fandom has the audacity to compare her with their fav lol,'' one user wrote.

"I wonder who called her Aishwarya, clearly these foreign photographers don't know what they are talking about."

The 29-year-old actress dazzled on the red carpet wearing a layered orange gown with ruffled detailing in the bottom. Her dress was from Tarik Ediz. She topped her look with Serendipity jewellery and a tiny red bag from the brand Tada.

On the first day, Urvashi went viral for her alligator necklace, which caught netizens' reactions, with many making memes of her look and unusual accessories.

Aishwarya and her Cannes appearance

While it's still unknown when Aishwarya will make her Cannes 2023 appearance, But she's in France with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The diva has been ruling millions of hearts ever since she was crowned Miss World in 1994. She diva made her Cannes red carpet debut in the year 2002 and since then she has become an irreplaceable part of this French festival.



