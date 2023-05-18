Aishwarya Rai is here! Stuns in green Valentino dress in her first appearance at Cannes 2023

Cannes Film Festival is incomplete without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress who has been a regular at Cannes red carpet for over two decades now, made her first appearance on Thursday at the festival to interact with the press. Dressed in a shimmery green Valentino outfit, Aishwarya posed for cameras before interacting with journalists.



A day earlier, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving for the festival with her daughter Aaradhya who has been her constant companion at the festival in the last decade.



Fans of the star lauded her look on day 1 of Cannes. "The OG is back," wrote one user on social media. "The kind of bling we were waiting for," wrote another.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were welcomed to Cannes with flower bouquets- videos on social media showed the mother and daughter receiving a warm welcome to the French Rivera.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest honour given at the festival.