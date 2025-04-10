Actress Elisabeth Moss, who is currently promoting the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, has shared that she would be open to returning if a Mad Men reboot ever takes place. Moss rose to fame for her award-winning role as Peggy Olson in the iconic TV series.

What is Mad Men about?

Mad Men is a period drama set in the 1950s that follows the charismatic advertising executive Don Draper (Jon Hamm) of the ad agency Sterling Cooper. The show explores both the personal and professional lives of Draper and his colleagues. Peggy Olson, initially Draper’s secretary, gradually rises through the ranks to become a key figure at the agency.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live!, Moss said she would be happy to reprise her role:

"I'm not one of those people that’s like, 'I want to move on and do….' Mad Men is one of the greatest things I've ever done and will ever do."

Could Elisabeth Moss see herself in a Mad Men reboot?

A legacy worth revisiting

Mad Men is widely regarded as one of the greatest TV shows ever made, running for seven critically acclaimed seasons. While there may not be an urgent need to reboot such a beloved series, a continuation of events following the finale or a spin-off could be intriguing for fans.

Meanwhile, Elisabeth Moss is starring in the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, which will consist of ten episodes. It is set to premiere on 8 April 2025, with new episodes releasing every Tuesday on Hulu. Indian viewers can stream the series on Prime Video.

Next stop: The final chapter.

