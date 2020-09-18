'The Handmaid's Tale' season 4 resumes production, Mckenna Grace joins cast

‘The Haunting of Hill House’ actor Mckenna Grace has joined the upcoming fourth season of Hulu’s drama series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’.

The production of the show resumed in Toronto two weeks ago.

Mckenna Grace will recur as Mrs Keyes, an intelligent teenaged wife of a much older Commander who rules her farm and household with confidence.

The season was originally being filmed during mid-March when the pandemic hit.

The series is produced by MGM Television. It stars Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is executive produced by creator/showrunner Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang.

