It looks like their feuding days are over. We are talking about Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. The handsome duo have been verbally warring for a few years now ever since they collaborated on the Fast and Furious franchise.

Post their appearance at the Golden Globes 2025 when things seemed to have eased out between the two and the internet went into a meltdown, Vin Diesel posted a friendly throwback photo fo them together and captioned it, “All love…always.” In the photo, Vin Diesel has his arm around Dwayne Johnson as he gives the camera a thumbs up.

What were Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson fighting about though?

For the unversed, it all started in 2016 between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. In August 2016, Dwayne Johnson called out a “chicken shit” and “candy ass” co-star on Instagram. The world put two and two together and concluded that Dwayne was referring to Dwayne Johnson, his co-star in several Fast and Furious movies. The two were filming The Fate of the Furious when all hell broke loose.

What changed at Golden Globes 2025

Things became pretty smooth between the two and the world couldn’t believe it when Vin Diesel while presenting an award spotted Dwayne and and said “Hey, Dwayne,” as the camera cut to Dwayne who was spotted smiling awkwardly. Also read: Vin Diesel 'hey' to Dwayne Johnson triggers meme fest online

Diesel then went on to present the prize for cinematic and box office achievement to Wicked.

The crowd laughed and social media went crazy wondering how everything calmed down between the two so suddenly.

Previously, in an interview to Men’s Health in 2021, Vin Diesel explained that he gave “tough love” to Dwayne so as to get a great performance out of him – but it led to tension on the The Fate of the Furious set. He said, “It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character. My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be. As a producer to say, ‘Okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don’t know’…That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. Not Fellini-esque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing.”

Vin Diesel then tried to end the feud by inviting Johnson to return to the franchise in Fast X, but Johnson said at the time that “I would not be returning to the franchise.” He obviously did return. He was there as Luke Hobbs in a Fast X mid-credits scene.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson will now star together in the upcoming 11th Fast and Furious movie.