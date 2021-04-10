'The Crown' stars Matt Smith & Tobias Menzies pay respects to the late Prince Philip

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday, April 9, at the age of 99. The entire world is mourning the death of the royal consort, who was one of the leading members of the Royal family.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



Over the years, many stars have portrayed him onscreen and dramatized his story for the world. Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies, who played the late Duke on different seasons of Netflix's hit series 'The Crown' have released their statement on the death of Duke of Edinburgh

Smith, who played the role of Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown, has released a statement to THR, and said, “I’d like to offer my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. Prince Philip was the man. And he knew it. 99 and out, but what an innings. And what style. Thank you for your service old chap – it won’t be the same without you.”

Tobias Menzies replaced Smith and played the Duke in Season 3 and 4 of the Netflix drama series alongside Olivia Colman who played Queen Elizabeth II.

Sharing a quote from William Shakespeare on social media Menzies, wrote, "If I know anything about the Duke of Edinburgh I'm fairly sure he wouldn't want an actor who portrayed him on TV giving their opinion on his life, so I'll leave it to Shakespeare. 'O good old man! how well in thee appears The constant service of the antique world...' RIP," Menzies tweeted. After Tobias, Jonathan Pryce is taking over the role for the upcoming season.

The production companies behind the hit show, which premiered in the year 2016 and focuses on the life and rise of Queen Elizabeth II, also paid tribute to the figure in a statement. "Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television and the production team on The Crown are deeply saddened to hear of the death of The Duke of Edinburgh," the statement read. "Our thoughts are with the royal family at this sad time."