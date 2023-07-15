The Crowded Room: Tom Holland’s steamy sex scene sparks meme-fest

Spider-Man fame Tom Holland is in the news once again. A steamy scene from the actor’s show The Crowded Room is doing the round on social media. In the scene, Tom Holland’s character can be seen grooving on the dance floor with a man. Later, the two engage in some steamy sex. By the end of the clip, Holland is seen dancing in a room while high on drugs. The British actor is playing the role of Danny Sullivan in The Crowded Room, who gets arrested following a shooting at Rockefeller in 1979.

The clip from Tom Holland’s The Crowded Room has got more than 96,000 retweets. Twitter users have also expressed their concern for his girlfriend Zendaya over the actor's intimate scenes.

Some have also shared memes and expressed their displeasure at seeing their favourite actor in such a role. A user wrote, “This is Tom Holland acting people he is an ACTOR. Stop being shocked”. Another commented, “Spiderman Wouldn't Be Doing This! His Gay Scene For A TV Show!” Take a look at some reactions.

Zendaya: “I’m the only who can have a sex scene in our relationship”



Tom Holland:#TomHolland

Tom Holland:

#TomHolland

TOM HOLLAND IN THE CROWDED ROOM EP 8 REWIRED MY WHOLE DAMN BRAIN WHAT

The Crowded Room

The Crowded Room is an Apple TV series inspired by the story of Billy Milligan. For those who don’t know, he was the first person acquitted of a crime due to dissociative identity disorder. The Tom Holland starrer also features Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane and Emmy Rossum.

Tom Holland on Mental Health

While talking to Entertainment Weekly, Tom Holland had admitted that the Apple TV series made him take a closer look at his own mental health. "Learning about mental health and the power of it and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny and Billy's struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life,” the actor said.