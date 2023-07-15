Pankaj Tripathi wraps up shoot of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic
The film based on the three-time Prime Minister is scheduled to be released on December 25 this year, coinciding with Vajpayee’s 99th birth anniversary.
Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, Main Atal Hoon. The film is centered on the life and political career of former Prime Minister of India, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Tripathi took to Instagram to share a small video from the sets of Main Atal Hoon. “This Atal journey will be remembered forever! I consider myself fortunate to have played a great personality like Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on the big screen,” read the caption. For the unversed, the late Indian politician served as the Prime Minister of India thrice. The Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan recipient was also one of the key senior leaders and co-founders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Shoot in Lucknow for 16 days
The location for the second leg of Main Atal Hoon shoot was Lucknow. The cast and crew shot in the City of Nawabs for 16 days. The city was chosen as Atal Bihari Vajpayee shared a special connection with it — he represented the Uttar Pradesh capital in the Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms.
Moreover, during the Lucknow schedule of Main Atal Hoon, the makers also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
About Main Atal Hoon
National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav is the director of Main Atal Hoon. The film has been written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav. The music has been rendered by Salim-Sulaiman and the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. The film is slated to be released this year on December 25, coinciding with Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary.
The biopic of the influential political leader has been greatly discussed since the time it was announced. The motion poster of the film was released on December 25 last year. Pankaj Tripathi had shared the motion poster on his Instagram account and his look was highly appreciated.