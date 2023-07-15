Pankaj Tripathi wraps up shoot of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, Main Atal Hoon. The film is centered on the life and political career of former Prime Minister of India, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Tripathi took to Instagram to share a small video from the sets of Main Atal Hoon. “This Atal journey will be remembered forever! I consider myself fortunate to have played a great personality like Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on the big screen,” read the caption. For the unversed, the late Indian politician served as the Prime Minister of India thrice. The Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan recipient was also one of the key senior leaders and co-founders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shoot in Lucknow for 16 days

The location for the second leg of Main Atal Hoon shoot was Lucknow. The cast and crew shot in the City of Nawabs for 16 days. The city was chosen as Atal Bihari Vajpayee shared a special connection with it — he represented the Uttar Pradesh capital in the Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms.