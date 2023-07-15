Shraddha Kapoor shares video from the sets of Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor who is currently enjoying the success of her comeback movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is back on the sets. The 36-year-old actor has kickstarted the shooting for Stree 2 with co-actor Rajkumar Rao. Shraddha posted a video on Instagram on Saturday.

Sharing the video, Shraddha said, ‘Brahma Muhurat shooting is love’. Just a few days ago, Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao posted a selfie with Shraddha Kapoor mentioning that the actors have commenced shooting for the sequel of 2018’s superhit horror-comedy, Stree.

Also read: SAG AFTRA member Priyanka Chopra extends support to strike: 'I stand with my union' Stree 2 Stree 2 is written by Niren Bhatt and is being directed by Amar Kaushik. Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, supporting cast Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee will also reprise their roles. If reports are to be believed then, Varun Dhawan will have a cameo in Stree 2 as it signifies Maddock Films’ horror world.

For the unversed, Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya was also produced by Maddock Films’ and had the same writers and directors as Stree 2. Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is expected to release on August 31, 2024.