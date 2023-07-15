SAG AFTRA member Priyanka Chopra extends support to strike: 'I stand with my union'

Priyanka Chopra is speaking out in support of the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike. The union of actors began the strike on Thursday (July 12th) after SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), failed to reach a deal in negotiations.

Priyanka stands with the union Taking to Instagram, the Citadel actor extended her support for the strike, the union, and her colleagues. Sharing the poster of the strike, Priyanka wrote, ''I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow.❤️🙏🏽."

In the past few years, multi-hyphenate star Priyanka has established herself in Hollywood and proven her mark as an actor. For the unversed, she's also a member of SAG AFTRA and will not promote or shoot any of her projects until the strike is over. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra) × The actress was currently shooting for her movie, Heads of State, with John Cena and Idris Elba. If reports are to be believed, the shooting of the film has been put on hold due to the strike.

Not only Priyanka, but the strike has received support from a number of stars who are speaking out for the rights of the actors and writers. Even, the London premiere of Christopher Nolan's most-anticipated movie, Oppenheimer, witnessed a walkout from actors Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy, among others More about the strike This will be the first time in four decades that actors will be on the picket lines. They have joined the ongoing writers' strike that began on May 2. The union of actors is demanding fair pay and a guarantee from the studios that they will not replace them with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

